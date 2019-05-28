28 May 2019

Madagascar: Humanitarian Snapshot (March - April 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Since the middle of February 2019 the number of measles cases in the country have been showing a downward trend. Since the start of the outbreak on 3 September 2018, at least 139,550 cases and 1,242 deaths, mostly children, were reported in all 22 regions. The total number of cases could be even higher, as cases at the community level are often underreported. Three mass vaccination campaigns have reached more than seven million children. Future efforts will mainly focus on the routine vaccination.

A decrease in plague cases was also reported in April 2019, with only 257 notified cases and 50 deaths, compared to an annual average of 400 cases by the end of a plague season. The outbreak is under control and the plague season ends at the end of April.

Some 1.3 million people are severely food insecure in Madagascar through March 2019, of which more than 366,000 are facing ‘emergency’ levels (IPC phase 4). Some 41,772 malnourished children were identified of which 6,870 face severe acute malnutrition. About 47 per cent of the municipalities (73 out of 154) face a “nutrition emergency” while 16 per cent are on “nutrition alert”. Due to the multisectoral response provided, the nutrition situation in Beloha has improved whereas in Betioky, Ampanihy, Bekily and Ambovombe districts, which are now classified as “emergency”, the situation has seriously deteriorated. The current humanitarian response, which runs up to the end of May 2019, mainly targets Ampanihy and Beloha districts, while Ambovombe, Bekily and Betioky are not prioritized in the initial response plan. An IPC exercise will be conducted at the end of May 2019, which will inform the Government and humanitarian actors on the way forward.

