Madagascar: Humanitarian Snapshot - June 2020

OVERVIEW

Food insecurity is expected to increase in parts of the country as a result of below-average rains since January 2020 particularly in the Grand Sud region. Approximately 554,500 people are estimated to be severely food insecure (IPC phase 3 and 4) in nine districts in the region—nearly 1 out of every 4 people in these locations—during the harvest season from April to July 2020. The situation is expected to deteriorate further as a result of the projected reduced harvests.

COVID-19 and malaria cases continued to increase while measles and plague cases have declined. The Government declared a state of national emergency and ordered the total confinement of Antananarivo and Toamasina cities on 22 March, and of Fianarantsoa on 5 April 2020. As of 29 June, there were 2,214 cases including 20 deaths. Malaria cases have also increased with 663,558 cases recorded since January, including 398 deaths; compared to 402,385 cases in 2019 during the same period. Due to increased vaccination and surveillance efforts, measles cases have however decreased with only 34 cases reported since January 2020, compared to 18,000 cases a month on average in 2019. The number of monthly plague cases since November 2019 has remained below the last 5-year average. Since 5 August 2019, 179 plague cases have been reported in 19 districts with a majority of bubonic form (164 cases). Only one case was recorded in April, the month at which the plague season ends.

At least 20,700 people were temporarily displaced and 35 people killed following two tropical systems in January and February which caused flooding in several districts in Northern and Western parts of the country due to the heavy rainfall.