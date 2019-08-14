Madagascar: Humanitarian Snapshot - July 2019

KEY FIGURES

730.5K SEVERELY FOOD INSECURE PEOPLE

188.5K ACUTELY MALNOURISHED CHILDREN

151.5K MEASLES CASES

OVERVIEW

Food security has improved across the country, but pockets of fragility remain. An estimated 730,522 people were severely food insecure (IPC phase 3 and 4) from June to July 2019, including about 547,000 in the Grand Sud (against 1,261,300 at the same time in 2018 incliding 833,600 in the Grand Sud), according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis. The districts of Beloha and Ampanihy, which were previously in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), improved to IPC Phase 3 (Crisis), including due to multi-sectoral humanitarian response packages implemented through the Flash Appeal, and good rainfall during the growing season. However, despite improvements in food security, malnutrition levels in the southern districts remain of concern, including due to the high prevalence of diseases (diarrhoea, malaria, respiratory infections, etc.), persistence of culinary practices poor in nutritious foods, and low immunization coverage. Among the 188,550 children suffering from acute malnutrition across Madagascar, 123,450 are in the Grand Sud, 17 per cent of whom are severely malnourished.

The downward trend in measles cases and deaths has continued. Since the onset of the outbreak on 3 September 2018, 151,581 cases have been recorded in all 22 regions of the country. Three vaccination campaigns have been carried out, reaching more than 7.2 million children countrywide, and 28 districts have declared the end of the outbreak. However, the situation remains worrying in three districts (Amparafaravola, Taolagnaro and Morafenobe), which reported two cases each in the last week of June.