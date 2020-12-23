Madagascar: Humanitarian Snapshot - December 2020

OVERVIEW

Following three consecutive years of drought, the Grand Sud of Madagascar is facing a severe food security and nutrition crisis. An estimated 1.14 million people in the Grand Sud and 203,453 in the south-east of the country will be in need of immediate multisectoral humanitarian assistance (IPC phases 3 and 4) for the projected period from January to April 2021, according to the last Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted early in December. Two districts will face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) food insecurity, while six others will be classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Around 135,470 children under age 5 will suffer from acute malnutrition in nine districts of the Grand Sud, including 27,130 children who will be severely acutely malnourished, according to the Acute Malnutrition Phase Classification (IPC). At least one district will be classified in Phase 4 (Critical), four districts in Phase 3 (Severe) and three in Phase 2 (Alert). The impact has been particularly devastating in Amboasary District, which has been hardest-hit by the crisis, WFP found that families are surviving on raw mangoes and tamarind, often as their only food source, and spoke with mothers who can no longer breastfeed and are forced to give their children water. A WFP assessment in Amboasary in October found that three out of four children had quit school, including to help their parents forage for food.

Elsewhere across the country, multiple communities are enduring an above-average malaria outbreak, while reported COVID-19 cases have decreased. Countrywide, malaria cases have decreased since July 2020. However, several communes in nine regions of Madagascar (Alaotra Mangoro, Analamanga, Anosy, Atsimo Atsinanana, Atsinanana, Ihorombe, Menabe, Vakinankaratra and Vatovavy Fitovinany) reported an increase in the number of malaria cases during the fourth week of November. From January to September 2020, around 1.5 million cases of malaria were recorded, including 613 deaths. Meanwhile, after reaching its peak between 26 July and 2 August, and a significant decreased in the number of COVID 19 cases, there has been an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, with the positive rate from between 4 and 6 per cent in September and November to 9,2 per cent for week 49 and 7.3 per cent for week 50 (first two weeks of December).