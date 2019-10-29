Madagascar: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Reporting Period: 01 January to 30 September 2019)

Highlights

• The measles epidemic, the main humanitarian disaster in Madagascar for the first semester of 2019, came under control thanks to nationwide vaccination campaigns reaching more than 7,2 million children. The number of new cases has significantly decreased and no death has been officially reported since April.

• UNICEF Madagascar is now concentrating its humanitarian responses to disaster risk reduction and to the vulnerable people in the drought-prone south who are suffering from malnutrition and lack of access to safe water.

From January to August 2019, 17,800 severely acute malnourished (SAM) children were treated with UNICEF support, exceeding the 2019 target of treating 17,000 SAM children.

94,894 people in the south gained access to safe water through water trucking and rehabilitation of boreholes.

• During the third quarter, UNICEF also intervened to address the problem of water scarcity in the capital city of Antananarivo through a 30-day water-trucking operation which delivered water to up to 16,800 people.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF Madagascar made an appeal of US$ 8.26 million to meet the humanitarian needs of children and their families, but only 62 per cent has been secured despite the contributions from major donors such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Measles and Rubella Initiative (MRI). In some cases, especially Communication for Development (C4D) and Education, UNICEF Madagascar had to use its Regular Resources and other development funding, in accordance with the New Way of Working recommendations, to support emergency response activities to reach the most vulnerable people. Such a significant funding gap will however hamper UNICEF Madagascar’s ability to respond quickly to emergencies. Therefore, UNICEF calls on donors to provide flexible and timely support for the continued humanitarian responses, especially in the sectors of Education, Child Protection,

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and C4D.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The vulnerable southern regions of Madagascar continue to be faced with the negative impacts of climate change such as drought in recent years, leading to increasing numbers of children affected by acute malnutrition and lack of access to basic social services such as safe water, education and health care. To fight this silent and chronic emergency, UNICEF Madagascar is responding not only with direct humanitarian responses such as treatment of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, but also with more fundamental and systematic approaches such as the launch of the Nutrition Surveillance System (NSS), construction of water pipelines, and capacity-building of the government authorities and community workers to support enhanced resilience of communities and systems .

The most recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Acute Malnutrition Classification has projected a slight improvement of the nutrition situation during the third quarter compared to the second quarter. 1 The increase of admissions of SAM cases in Q3 can be partially explained by the increase in the number of Nutrition Mobile Teams (MNTs) supported by UNICEF from eight to 10 since July.