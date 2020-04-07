Madagascar: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: 01 January to 31 March 2020)

Highlights

Between January 19, 2020 till January 23,2020, there was heavy rains in the northwestern part of Madagascar, more than twice the normal precipitation during the rainy season, resulting in floods in 13 districts.

Emergency response was initially undertaken using prepositioned stocks. Since February 27, the affected districts such as Amparafaravola, Ambatondrazaka, Mampikony, Marovoay. Mitsinjo, Soalalaand Ambato Boeny districts are supplied by a combination of land, and river transportation.

UNICEF Madagascar currently focuses on disaster risk reduction to build resilience, reaching vulnerable people in the drought-prone south suffering from malnutrition and lack of access to safe water in addition to reinforcing government systems in preparation for a full-fledged nation-wide response to the COVID_19 Pandemic.

From January to March 2020, 3542 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted and treated,22 % percent of the 2020 target of 16 000 SAM children accessing therapeutic treatment.