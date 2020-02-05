05 Feb 2020

Madagascar: Heavy Rains, Floods and Landslides - Emergency Plan of Action DREF Operation n° MDRMG016

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.72 MB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 17 January, the Weather Service published a Communique on the risk (low to moderate) of cyclogenesis in the Mozambique Channel, and on 19 January the cyclonic circulation called Zone de Convergence Inter-Tropicale (ZCIT) is fed by the monsoon flow on the North of the Channel to the Northwest of Madagascar. The related storm made landfall on 22nd January on the West coast of Madagascar, in the district of Besalampy, the Melaky region.

Red Alert Warning for heavy rains was issued for the following regions on the 22nd January: Boeny, Sofia (Districts of Analalava, Antsohihy, Mampikomy, Boriziny, and Mandritsara), Yellow Alert Warning was issued for the region of Analamanga and Alaotra Mangoro, On 23rd January, Red Alert for High wind for the majority of the coast of the country, from the North, North-Eastern, North-Western, and Western regions.

The depression eventually went out to sea on 23rd January at around 3:30 PM. between Toamasina and Vatomandry (Ambila Lemaitso, in the region of Atsinanana) and continued to move towards the islands of Reunion and Mauritius, East of Madagascar, keeping on reinforcing itself to become the moderate tropical storm Diane (24 January).

Despite leaving the island, the clouds associated with the phenomena kept bringing rain over several regions, including Alaotra and Atsinanana.

As of 25 January, the human toll is 9 people missing, 31 reported dead, 106,846 affected, 16,031 displaced. The estimation of damage on infrastructure is as follows: 67 public schools completely destroyed, 28 public schools partially destroyed, 18 schools used as evacuation centers. The government declare an Emergency State by the prime Minister. The delivery of humanitarian aid is the biggest issue for humanitarian actor, and the mobilization of sectoral prepositioning and on-site stock is prioritized in the current activities.

From 25 to 28 January, more detailed Multiagency assessments have been undertaken but results are not yet available. Detailed assessments will take place when water level in some districts affected starting to recede, to accurately determine the extent of the damage and needs.

