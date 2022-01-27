Madagascar: Heavy Rains and Tropical Storm - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation MDRMG018

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Starting on 17 January 2022, torrential rains leading to new floods were observed in the Analamanga region with 8 districts of the Grand Tana affected and 38 fokontany (communities, the lower administrative level). The meteorological service recorded rainfall of 200.9 mm between 17 January at 8pm and 18 January at 8 am.

According to the Flash Bulletin No. 6 issued by the National Disaster Management Office (BNGRC) on 23 January, provisional damage report indicates 24 people dead; 47,261 people affected in 20 districts of which 26,728 displaced persons spread over 42 accommodation sites for the Greater TANA which remains the epicenter of the damage. In addition, 6,654 houses have reportedly been inundated while 41 houses have been destroyed. The persistence of the monsoon flow continues to cause a generalized deterioration of the weather, which has caused widespread flooding, water stagnation, rockslides and landslides. Red vigilance was issued by the authorities for the regions of DIANA, SOFIA, SAVA, ANALANJIROFO, ALAOTRA MANGORO, OENY, BETSIBOKA, ATSINANANA, the districts of Besalampy, Maintirano, Manjakandriana, Antananarivo Avaradrano, Andramasna, Ambatolampy, Antanifotsy, Antsirabe I-II and Fandriana.

On Sunday 23 January or Monday 24 January, the system was predicted to develop more significantly over the Mozambique Channel with possible impacts on the neighbouring regions (Comoros archipelago, Mozambique and the west coast of Madagascar).

According to the Special Cyclonic Bulletin issued on 24 January at 06:00 am local time by Meteo Madagascar, the cyclonic disturbance in the Mozambique Channel intensified and has been named ANA by Meteo Madagascar. At 0300 hours local time, its center was 251 Km west of Cap St André (Vilamatsahy). The average wind speed was 75 Km/h with gusts of 105 Km/h. It continued its course to the west at a rate of 18 km / h. The system headed straight towards Mozambique and has left Madagascar with a gloomy weather on most parts of the country, with further risks of heavy rain that may worsen the situation with stagnation of water.

Based on above, Madagascar Red Cross Society (MRCS) is seeking support from the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to respond to urgent needs resulting from the heavy rains and floods caused by the tropical depression and impacting the coastal communities in eastern parts of the country. This will enable MRCS to respond to the flooding as well as to replenish materials that have already been distributed to the affected families as part of their early actions. The DREF operation will also ensure that the National Society has resources to conduct detailed assessments of the needs on the ground which will in-turn inform any strategy changes in the operation.