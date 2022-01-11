Madagascar: Grand Sud humanitarian response dashboard (January - November 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

Severe drought conditions continued to impact the Grand Sud region of Madagascar in November 2021, including in Atsimo Andrefana region, the breadbasket of the Grand Sud, according to WFP. In southern parts of the country, rains began late and, although forecasts indicated average rainfall in December, the early season deficits were of increasing concern, according to FEWSNET. Staple food prices remained nearly double the five-year average in the most drought-affec- ted areas, including Ampanihy and Amboasary, resulting in poor households being unable to purchase staple foods and relying heavily on food assistance and consumption of unripe wild fruits during the lean season, according to FEWSNET.

Large-scale humanitarian assistance helped mitigate extreme food insecurity and severe acute malnutrition in recent months. The prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) in the 10 most drought-affected districts was 7.6 per cent, and severe acute malnutrition was 1.5 per cent (down from 2 per cent during the same period in 2021), according to UNICEF. There were no districts classified as ‘alarming’ for nutrition (compared to one—Amboasary—at the same time in 2020). Likewise, no districts had mortality rates above the emergency threshold in November 2021, while Amboasary and Ambovombe both had rates higher than the threshold at the same time in 2020.

Humanitarians had reached more than 907,100 people in the Grand Sud with life-saving and life-sustaining assistance by the end of November 2021. At least 864,000 people received food assistance from January to November 2021 (with 370,000 people facing Emergency (IPC 4) and Catastrophic (IPC 5) food insecurity receiving full rations from September), while 475,900 people were provided with cash transfers and 87,500 received agricultural support. More than 276,000 people were assisted to access safe water, while more than 51,000 were provided with access to sanitation services. Children remained a major focus of the response, with more than 93,300 provided with school kits, 83,100 vaccinated against preventable diseases, more than 56,000 children treated for acute malnutrition from January to November, and 18,400 treated against deadly diseases. Some 35,200 people were reached with awareness-raising campaigns to prevent gender-based violence and increase knowledge of reproductive health issues, and more than 14,200 pregnant women received antenatal care.

The Humanitarian Country Team, following consultation with the Govern- ment of Madagascar, activated three humanitarian clusters in November 2021—Food Security and Livelihoods, Nutrition and WASH—to further solidify the humanitarian response. However, access to some localized areas, such as Manevy Commune, was a serious challenge, limiting the delivery of timely multi-sectoral assistance.

Donors’ generosity enabled humanitarian partners to scale-up their activities in recent months. However, more funding is urgently needed to ensure the humanitarian response can continue at pace as the Grand Sud approaches the peak of the hunger gap period in January 2022. According to the revised Flash Appeal, which was launched in November with the Government, out of the US$231 million required between January 2021 and May 2022, some $180 million had been received by the end of November 2021, with a further $51 million required for the response in 2022.