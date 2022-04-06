Madagascar | Grand Sud Flash Appeal (January 2021 - May 2022)

In Madagascar, weather extremes and other natural hazards have decimated agricultural production, hindering access to food. In the Grand Sud, 95 percent of the population relies on agriculture, livestock and fishing for their livelihoods. Investing in these sectors can equip vulnerable families with the means to feed themselves and their communities. Every 1 kg of climate-resilient seeds can allow them to produce up to 20 kg of staple foods (cereal and pulses).