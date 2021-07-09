Madagascar [Grand South]: Food Security and Nutrition Snapshot | July 2021

Current Acute Food Insecurity (AFI)

Around 1.14 million people of the Grand South of Madagascar are estimated to be in high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) during the current period (April -September 2021), of which nearly 14,000 people are in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).

Acute Malnutrition (AMN)

Over 500,000 children under the age of five in the Grand South of Madagascar will likely suffer from acute malnutrition through April 2022. Of these, over 110,000 are severely malnourished and are in urgent need of action.

3 years of severe drought

Three years of consecutive severe drought have wiped out harvests and hampered people’s access to food in Madagascar’s Grand South region. Of the ten hardest-hit southern districts, Amboasary Atsimo is the epicenter, with nearly 14,000 people in Catastrophic conditions (IPC Phase 5), affected by extreme lack of food and basic services, even with full employment of coping strategies.

Overview of the Current Food Security and Nutrition Situation

Between April and September 2021, over 1.1 million people are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) due to insufficient rainfall, rising food prices, and sandstorms. The lean season is expected to begin earlier than usual for the current consumption year, as households will deplete their low food stocks due to minimal production.

Over 500,000 children under the age of five are expected to be acutely malnourished through April 2022, of which over 110,000 are likely severely malnourished and require urgent life-saving treatment. Food insecurity is a major contributing factor to the nutrition situation, followed by poor access to sanitation facilities and improved drinking water sources due to drought.

Amboasary Atsimo is the most affected district in terms of food insecurity. Classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), 75% of its population is in IPC Phase 3 or above, with nearly 14,000 people in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5), requiring urgent action. These people have virtually exhausted their ability to use coping strategies to access food and income. This results in a highly inadequate level of food consumption. The district also has Serious levels of acute malnutrition (IPC AMN Phase 3).

The districts of Ambovombe, Ampanihy, Beloha, and Tsihombe are also classified in Emergency (IPC AFI Phase 4), with 55% to 60% of their population in need of urgent action to protect livelihoods, reduce food consumption deficits, and save lives. The districts of Ambovombe and Bekily have Critical levels of acute malnutrition (IPC AMN Phase 4), requiring urgent treatment to save the lives of the affected children. Amboasary, Beloha, Betioky, Toliara and Tsihombe have Serious levels of acute malnutrition (IPC AMN Phase 3) and also require action for treatment and prevention.