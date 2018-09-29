29 Sep 2018

Madagascar Food Security Outlook Update, September 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 29 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (404.5 KB)

Food insecurity worsening in the South as an early lean season begins

Key Messages
- Some rainfall was recorded in southwestern Madagascar and in parts of the far south including Tsihombe and Ambovombe in early September, where cassava, pulses and maize crops are still growing. This had a slightly positive effect on crops but was not able to make up for the poor rainfall earlier in the season.
- Increased consumption of wild foods, mainly tamarind with ash, wild tubers, and cactus fruit particularly in the deep south, was observed this month in Southern Madagascar.
- The NOAA NMME probabilistic forecast does not predict any severe upcoming precipitation deficits. However, an El Nino event is likely to happen between November 2018 and February 2019. In the past, El Nino events have led to below-average rainfall in southern Madagascar.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.