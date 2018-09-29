Madagascar Food Security Outlook Update, September 2018

Food insecurity worsening in the South as an early lean season begins

Key Messages

- Some rainfall was recorded in southwestern Madagascar and in parts of the far south including Tsihombe and Ambovombe in early September, where cassava, pulses and maize crops are still growing. This had a slightly positive effect on crops but was not able to make up for the poor rainfall earlier in the season.

- Increased consumption of wild foods, mainly tamarind with ash, wild tubers, and cactus fruit particularly in the deep south, was observed this month in Southern Madagascar.

- The NOAA NMME probabilistic forecast does not predict any severe upcoming precipitation deficits. However, an El Nino event is likely to happen between November 2018 and February 2019. In the past, El Nino events have led to below-average rainfall in southern Madagascar.