31 Dec 2017

Madagascar Food Security Outlook Update, December 2017

from Famine Early Warning System Network
On time start of the rainy season with near to above average rainfall levels

Key Messages
- Fall Armyworm has been confirmed in Madagascar according to the Plant Protection Department in the Ministry of Agriculture. Maize fields in three communes (Ankililoaky, Milenaky and Antanimeva) are affected in the Southwestern region of Madagascar. A contingency plan to contain it and to limit its spread has been implemented.
- Prices of local rice are above 2,000 Ariary in 67 percent of markets monitored by ODR, and poor households are struggling to afford it. As a result, people have started adopting food coping strategy such as to switch less preferred foods, like imported rice in southern Madagascar and in Antananarivo, or dried cassava and wild foods in rural Fianarantsoa and in the Southeast.
- Labor opportunity has increased in producing areas with the ongoing rainy season. Cropped areas for maize and pulses were expanded from last year and need more agricultural labor. Rice transplantation is also ongoing and there is need for any available labor. Labor prices have remained at normal levels.
- As expected, the rainy season started on time in November throughout Madagascar. Rainfall is sufficient and regular enough to favor agriculture. Risk of flooding is high in many parts of Madagascar such as in Analamanga and Itasy regions. During the first week of December, moderate to abundant rainfall accumulations were also observed in the districts of Antsohihy, Fianarantsoa and Fort-Dauphin.

