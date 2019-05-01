Madagascar Food Security Outlook Update, April 2019

Failed maize harvests in the far south will affect cereal availability

KEY MESSAGES

• An outbreak of Fall Army Worm (FAW, Spodoptera Frigiperda) is affecting maize production with the MoA and FAO reporting an estimated 60 percent infestation rate nationwide, based on data from a small sample (61 sites) collected early in the production season. Yields are expected to reduce by 47 percent, which will impact cereal availability and livestock profitability.

• Around 16,000 MT of imported rice were sold by local authorities at the subsidized price of 1,000 Ariary per kilo, 40 percent of market price, in March/April 2019 in Antananarivo, which allowed each household to purchase up to 3 kilos to help to alleviate the stress of the lean season. Additional imported rice is expected to arrive in Tulear within the next few months to be sold in the more vulnerable southern regions.

• Livestock herd sizes are gradually increasing in southern Madagascar with the current slow improvement of food availability compared to previous months, and People are starting to save and to restore their livestock. The availability of green pastures also encourages pastoralists to return to these areas. At the same time, the price of livestock is stabilizing. Cattle thefts are resurfacing in southern rural areas now that livestock body conditions have improved.

• According to the first round of the VAC Assessment, undertaken in early April, the main sources of income in the South are currently typical, like sales of agricultural products, sales of animals and sales of charcoal. Nevertheless, most households still adopt stress coping strategies to meet their food needs such as harvesting cassava before maturation.

• Most parts of Androy Semi-Arid Cassava, Maize and Livestock (MG 24) are in Stressed (IPC Phase 2!) with the exception of Beloha that remains in Crisis (IPC Phase 3!) with the important contribution of humanitarian assistance. Food consumption in Mahafaly Plain: Cassava, Goats and Cattle (MG 23) also improved for very poor households with the new harvests and recent rains and are experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2!) acute food insecurity. In the Southeast: coffee, litchis, cassava (MG 19), and in Rice and lima bean - Tulear II (MG20), the situation will likely remain in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity from April-May. For other households throughout Madagascar, Minimal (IPC Phase 1) acute food insecurity is expected.