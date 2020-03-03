Madagascar
Madagascar Food Security Outlook February to September 2020
Rainfall deficit in part of the Extreme South compromises the main cropping season
KEY MESSAGES
The 2019/2020 cyclone season is particularly intensive this year compared to previous years. Following Cyclone Belna in December 2019, a tropical disturbance formed in the Mozambique Channel in the third week of January 2020 and caused heavy, incessant rains and floods in northern parts of Madagascar.
Below normal cumulative rainfall and below-average vegetation have been recorded in southern Madagascar between October 2019 and February 2020, particularly in northern Amboasary and parts of Ambovombe, Tsihombe and Bekily.
The Fall Army Worm (FAW, Spodoptera Frugiperda) continues to infest cereal crops. Pest infestation rates remain high (80-90 percent) in Ambovombe district and dry conditions will likely result in significant losses and well below normal maize production.
Poor and very poor households in south and southwest Madagascar are experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2), with humanitarian food assistance in Beloha, Tsihombe, and Ambovombe, are experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2!), and households in Ampanihy remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) due to the emergency nutrition situation and the onset of the lean season.