Madagascar Food Security Outlook December 2018 to May 2019

Humanitarian assistance to ease Emergency (IPC Phase 4) in Beloha District in January 2019

KEY MESSAGES

• The first rains favorable for agriculture fell in November across most of Madagascar allowing farmers to start the new cropping season on time. Below average rainfall was recorded across the western half of the country between October and November 2018 but it will likely not affect staple crop production.

• The macroeconomic context of the country is currently characterized by a declining exchange rate (- 38 percent in 5-years) and a rising fuel prices (+ 38 percent in 5 years). This increases the cost of transportation of food products from agricultural production areas and ports to consumer locations, where these costs are passed to consumers. Public transportation fees, as well as inter-regional transportation fees, have also increased which affects households’ access to food.

• Levels of humanitarian assistance are low in the most food insecure parts of the country although the situation is worse than last year. Between 10 and 30 percent of the total population in these areas are currently covered. Humanitarian stakeholders, led by OCHA, have launched a fund-raising campaign for Beloha and Ampanihy for the period of November 2018 to May 2019.