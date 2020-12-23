Madagascar, Food Insecurity (ECHO, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 December 2020)

Newly published figures from the IPC Acute Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition Analysis (December 2020) illustrate the alarming food security situation facing the Great South in Madagascar.

Projections for the upcoming period (January-April 2021) show that the situation is expected to seriously deteriorate. Approximately 1.35 million people will face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3+), including 282,000 in Emergency (IPC Phase 4).