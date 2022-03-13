Madagascar: Food insecurity crisis in the Grand Sud regions

KEY MESSAGES

• Since 1980, the Grand Sud has been caught in a cycle of drought and natural hazards, crop failures, loss of livelihoods and income, and higher food prices, leading to an increasing trend of the number of people suffering from food insecurity.

• Even though drought is endemic in Madagascar, it is not the only driver of the food insecurity crisis in the Grand Sud. A combination of climatic conditions and disease outbreaks; the economic impact of COVID-19 containment measures; and pre-existing issues, such as poverty, poor infrastructure, a lack of water for irrigation or drinking, and violence from bandits, have contributed to making the region more vulnerable to the impact of droughts.

• The food insecurity crisis has increased households’ needs across all humanitarian response sectors, including the need for food, health, nutrition, and WASH services.

• Protection needs have increased. People have been struggling to cope and have resorted to strategies including early marriages and transactional sex, which have increased the number of reported GBV cases. Children’s access to education has been disrupted, as many affected households resort to child labour to cope.

• Tropical cyclones and floods had a minor impact in 2020–2021 on the Grand Sud, and the 2021–2022 cyclone season mainly affected northern and eastern Madagascar.

Regardless, the likelihood of cyclones or floods deteriorating food insecurity levels in the southern region in 2022 remains high.