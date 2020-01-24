Madagascar - Floods update (Meteo Madagascar, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 24 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Following widespread floods and landslides across several the Alaotra Mangoro, Analamanga, Betsiboka, Boeny, Melaky and Sofia regions, 13 people are now confirmed dead.
- According to media reports, at least 19 people are missing, approximately 3,000 people are displaced and more than 47,000 affected. Roads are damaged in the northern part of the country, leaving some villages isolated.
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over north-western, central-eastern and south-eastern regions.