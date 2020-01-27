27 Jan 2020

Madagascar - Floods update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Meteo Madagascar, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Jan 2020 View Original
  • Over the last week, heavy rain, strong winds and flooding caused by a tropical storm have affected 116,675 people, with over 16,000 displaced and at least 32 dead in 7 regions of northern Madagascar.
  • UN OCHA reported severe damage and destruction of infrastructure, inducing roads, houses and schools. 14,103 homes are flooded and 1,517 completely destroyed. Parts of national roads connecting north-west Madagascar to the rest of the country have been severely damaged.
  • Approximately 6,600 students are out of school due to damaged or destroyed classrooms (85), or the use of schools as temporary shelters (18).
  • On 24 January, the Government of Madagascar declared a state of emergency and is leading the humanitarian response. DG ECHO partners, including the UN and international non governmental organisations have mobilised their pre-positioned stocks in support of the government-led response.

