22 Jan 2020

Madagascar - Floods (FEWS.NET, Meteo Madagascar, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original
  • Since the beginning of the month, several areas of Madagascar have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rain, resulting in at least 6 deaths and widespread damage.
  • According to media reports, 4 people died in Antananarivo (central Madagascar), and approximately 400 were affected. Several districts of Antananarivo were flooded and buildings destroyed, including the University of Antananarivo.
  • In Andapa Municipality (north-east Madagascar) 2 people died as a result of flooding. In north-west Madagascar, Mahajanga Municipality has been particularly affected, with roads and buildings damaged by flood waters.
  • On 21 January, red warnings for heavy rain were issued for areas in north-west Madagascar, while red warnings for strong winds and high waves are in effect for coastal western Madagascar. Rain will continue to affect most of the country over 22-23 January.

