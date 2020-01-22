Madagascar - Floods (FEWS.NET, Meteo Madagascar, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 22 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Since the beginning of the month, several areas of Madagascar have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rain, resulting in at least 6 deaths and widespread damage.
- According to media reports, 4 people died in Antananarivo (central Madagascar), and approximately 400 were affected. Several districts of Antananarivo were flooded and buildings destroyed, including the University of Antananarivo.
- In Andapa Municipality (north-east Madagascar) 2 people died as a result of flooding. In north-west Madagascar, Mahajanga Municipality has been particularly affected, with roads and buildings damaged by flood waters.
- On 21 January, red warnings for heavy rain were issued for areas in north-west Madagascar, while red warnings for strong winds and high waves are in effect for coastal western Madagascar. Rain will continue to affect most of the country over 22-23 January.