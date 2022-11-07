Madagascar – Drought & Tropical Cyclone Response Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

29.3 MILLION Estimated Population of Madagascar

UN – September 2022

3.3 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Assistance in the Grand Sud and Grand Sud-Est

UN – June 2022

1 TO 2.5 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Food Assistance

FEWS NET – August 2022

960,000 Estimated Number of People Adversely Affected by Tropical Cyclones In 2022

WFP – April 2022

190,862 Estimated Population Facing Crisis or Worse Levels of Acute Food Insecurity in the Grand Sud-Est

IPC – September 2022

Highlights

Approximately 2.1 million people in the Grand Sud and Grand Sud-Est will likely experience Crisis—IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity between December 2022 and March 2023, according to an IPC analysis. Sustained levels of humanitarian assistance are required to prevent Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity in some areas during the annual November-to-March lean season.

Climatic shocks, decreased livelihood opportunities, and food insecurity conditions increase protection risks in the Grand Sud and Grand Sud-Est.

The UN issued a revised flash appeal for southern Madagascar in June, requesting resources to provide humanitarian assistance to 1.9 million drought- and cyclone-affected people through December.