Madagascar – Drought & Tropical Cyclone Response Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Households in Madagascar continue to recover from the adverse effects of six tropical cyclones and storms that made landfall between January and April 2022. The storms caused flooding and landslides that resulted in at least 214 deaths, affected approximately 960,000 people, and exacerbated food insecurity, the UN World Food Program (WFP) reports.

Climatic and economic shocks continue to drive acute food insecurity outcomes across Madagascar, particularly in the Grand Sud—the area comprising southern Madagascar’s Androy and Anosy regions and parts of Atsimo-Andrefana Region— where an estimated 2 million people will likely experience Crisis—IPC 3—or worse levels of acute food insecurity between September and November, according to a May Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis.