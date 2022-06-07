Madagascar – Drought Grand Sud (UN OCHA, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2022)

Despite the rains early this year, the situation remained precarious with more than 61 per cent of the territory affected by drought.
Donors’ contributions have made a critical difference in the Grand Sud. In the first quarter of 2022, the proxy global acute malnutrition (GAM) in the most affected districts decreased to 8.4%.
Food insecurity remains high, with 1.68 million people - 32% of the population analysed - in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or Emergency (IPC Phase 4). A deterioration in the food security situation is expected. The global context (COVID-19, Russian-Ukrainian crisis) will affect inflation and household purchasing power. The expected poor harvests will force people to buy food in markets, where prices will be very volatile. For the period September-November 2022, 1.95 million people are likely to be highly food insecure (IPC Phase 3 or above).
Humanitarian assistance is needed to maintain the gains and deliver emergency assistance to all people in need.