Madagascar – Drought Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
1.6 MILLION Estimated Population in Need of Assistance
UN – September 2021
1.1 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC – July 2021
500,000 Estimated Children Five Years and Younger Projected to be Acutely Malnourished in 2021
UN – September 2021
14,000 Estimated Population Experiencing Catastrophe—IPC 5—Levels of Acute Food Insecurity
IPC – May 2021
880,000 Estimated Number of People in Madagascar Receiving Humanitarian Assistance in 2021
UN – September 2021
Extreme drought and other factors are driving widespread acute food insecurity in southern Madagascar. More than 1.1 million people experienced acute food insecurity conditions and required food assistance in early 2021, nearly double estimates from the same period in 2020.
Conditions are likely to continue deteriorating in the coming months. Nearly 1.6 million people—approximately 60 percent of southern Madagascar’s population—will likely require humanitarian assistance from June 2021 to May 2022.
Approximately 14,000 people experienced Catastrophe—IPC 5—acute food insecurity conditions between April and September.