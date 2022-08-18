Madagascar

Madagascar - Drought and cyclones (DG ECHO, UNOCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2022)

  • In consultation with the national authorities, a technical extension of the humanitarian appeal in Madagascar has been published on 16 August in order to mobilise additional resources for life-saving interventions until the end of 2022 for areas affected by drought and cyclones.
  • This third version of the Flash Appeal asks an additional USD 154.7 million over the next six months, and will target 1.9 million people, to complete the government response.
  • Despite its humanitarian nature, this third version of the Appeal emphasises a resilience approach, taking into account the specific needs of communities in drought and cyclones affected areas.

