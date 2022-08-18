Madagascar - Drought and cyclones (DG ECHO, UNOCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2022)

In consultation with the national authorities, a technical extension of the humanitarian appeal in Madagascar has been published on 16 August in order to mobilise additional resources for life-saving interventions until the end of 2022 for areas affected by drought and cyclones.
This third version of the Flash Appeal asks an additional USD 154.7 million over the next six months, and will target 1.9 million people, to complete the government response.
Despite its humanitarian nature, this third version of the Appeal emphasises a resilience approach, taking into account the specific needs of communities in drought and cyclones affected areas.