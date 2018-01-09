Madagascar cyclone kills 29, displaces thousands

More than 13,000 people are displaced and schools are shut due to flooding and risk of landslides

ANTANANARIVO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A cyclone that hit eastern Madagascar over the weekend killed at least 29 people and injured three others while two people were reported missing, authorities said on Monday.

Tropical Cyclone Ava passed through Madagascar on Friday and Saturday, hitting mostly the eastern coast of the island with wind speeds of between 140-190 kph (87-119 mph).

