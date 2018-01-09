09 Jan 2018

Madagascar cyclone kills 29, displaces thousands

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 08 Jan 2018 View Original

More than 13,000 people are displaced and schools are shut due to flooding and risk of landslides

ANTANANARIVO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A cyclone that hit eastern Madagascar over the weekend killed at least 29 people and injured three others while two people were reported missing, authorities said on Monday.
Tropical Cyclone Ava passed through Madagascar on Friday and Saturday, hitting mostly the eastern coast of the island with wind speeds of between 140-190 kph (87-119 mph).

