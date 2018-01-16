Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 51, with thousands displaced
More than 54,000 people were displaced by the cyclone which struck with with wind speeds of up to 190 kph
ANTANANARIVO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The death toll from a cyclone that hit Madagascar about 10 days ago has risen to 51, with another 22 people reported missing, authorities said on Sunday.
