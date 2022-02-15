Madagascar: Cyclone Batsirai - TSF provides the first telecom humanitarian assistance in Mananjary

Despite the difficulties to reach the areas most affected by Cyclone Batsirai, our team arrived on Thursday in the town of Mananjary, on the east cost of Madagascar. Here, nine out of ten houses have been impacted by the cyclone, the hospital is not operational and another five health centres have been destroyed.

“As a first step, we contributed to connect the World Food Program’s (WFP) office, in order to facilitate the coordination of their relief operations. In parallel, other TSF experts joined the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) teams to provide telecom support and connectivity at their coordination centre,” explains Florent Bervas, Head of Mission for TSF in Madagascar. This connection is also used by several humanitarian organisations active in the affected area such as Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Médecins du Monde (MDM), UNICEF or the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Our team also evaluated the needs of the displaced people hosted in the eight temporary shelters present in the town. Nearly 3,000 victims of the cyclone, who have seen their houses either destroyed or partially damaged, are hosted there. On Sunday, our team started the first humanitarian calling operations to allow them to contact their relatives.

Batsirai has already caused at least 121 casualties and more than 120,000 people have been affected, of which 30,000 in Mananjary. In addition, some remote inland areas in the mountainous district of Ikongo remain difficult to access due to landslides and trees fallen on the roads.

In coordination with the local authorities, the national disaster management agency (BNGRC), UNDAC and the other humanitarian organisations on the ground, TSF will be continuing its support to the humanitarian coordination and the people affected by the cyclone.