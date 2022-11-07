Madagascar Crisis Response Plan 2022

IOM VISION

IOM Madagascar strives to ensure that migration within, from and to Madagascar is a choice and not a necessity. The Organization works closely with the government to provide direct assistance to migrants, address issues forcing populations to migrate as well as reduce tensions arising in communities of destination.

CONTEXT ANALYSIS

The COVID-19 crisis has plunged Madagascar into its deepest recession in two decades, creating new and exacerbating already existing vulnerabilities and disparities in the country. With more than eighty per cent of the population living in poverty (World Bank, 2021), a significant number of Malagasy nationals seek opportunities abroad. Thousands of them have been stranded outside of the country by the pandemic, often in vulnerable or exploitative situations (IOM, 2021).

Madagascar factors as an important source country for trafficking in persons and migrant smuggling. The significant number of returns related to the loss of employment abroad due to the pandemic is likely to increase pressures on strained communities of return as well as increase the risk of re-victimization.

With eighty-five per cent of the population relying on agriculture, an important challenge lies in the high vulnerability to the devastating effects of natural hazards and climate change (UN, 2021). Cyclical droughts in the “Grand Sud”, together with other factors such as insecurity, continue to drive migration from the area, creating tensions over natural resources between migrant and local populations in the destination communities.

The COVID-19 crisis, as well as seasonal outbreaks of plague in Madagascar, have brought to the forefront the importance of reinforcing public health controls and capacities at key international points of entry and along major internal mobility corridors, alongside the implementation of early action and preparedness interventions that address the health vulnerabilities of mobile populations and further protect communities. The porosity of borders and weak controls at formal entry points to the territory of Madagascar have been conducive to forms of transnational and national criminal and illegal activities, requiring actions to strengthen border security, reinforce the fight against transnational organized crime, and enhance the protection of vulnerable migrants.

The cyclone period is stronger than in previous years, the country has had several cyclones and tropical storms that hit the eastern part of the island, Batsirai and Emnati are those that have most strongly affected the population in early 2022, affecting more than 200,000 people. The needs are multisectoral and IOM plans to assist in the areas of shelter and camp management and coordination.