Madagascar Crisis Response Plan 2020

$1,000,000 FUNDING REQUIRED

500,000 PEOPLE TARGETED

IOM Vision

IOM Madagascar, in partnership with key national and international stakeholders, seeks to strengthen national government counterparts, in particular, the Bureau National de Gestion des Risques et des Catastrophes (BNGRC), as well as local governance structures (regions) and institutions. IOM also seeks to enable communities to prevent and respond to forced displacement related to rapid or slow-onset natural disasters such as droughts and cyclones, and to mitigate the impacts and effects of forced displacement on communities and sustainable development of the country.

Context Analysis

Because of its location, Madagascar is prone to extreme weather-related natural disasters such as droughts, floods and landslides, and is regularly impacted by cyclones of varying intensity. The latest information available points to a strong cyclonic season for the period December 2019 to March 2020 in and around Madagascar. Cyclones and heavy floods displace populations in the tens of thousands every year, mostly in informal camp settings, with negative impacts on the livelihoods, health and well-being of the displaced population and host communities.

The southern part of the country has experienced particularly severe dry spells in 2015 and 2016 and the situation remains highly volatile. The situation had improved through 2017 and 2018, however, the incidence of malnutrition peaked again over the first trimester of 2019. This further raises concerns of a larger humanitarian crisis unfolding through 2020, particularly affecting vulnerable individuals and groups, and which could induce further forced displacement from the affected areas. The situation in the southern part of the country is further compounded by the growing insecurity related to the phenomenon of rural banditry "Dahalo", which over the years has also induced forced displacement from and within the affected regions.