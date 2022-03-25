Madagascar Country Office: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 - Reporting Period: February 2022

Highlights

• Nutrition screening show an improvement in the nutrition situation compared to the same period of the last year and compared to the latest mass screening (Quarter 3 2021), but alert shall remain till end of the lean season until end of April.

• UNICEF’s WASH interventions have reached 52,000 people who are most affected by the drought in the regions of Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana from the total of 60,000 reached by the cluster and thus out of the 800,000 targeted by the WASH cluster.

• By supporting the deployment of 29 mobile clinics to increase access to essential and life-saving care for women and children in the Great South, UNICEF covered 9,800 people in February, including 4,800 women and 5,000 men. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 32,500 people, or 16% of the annual target, have received essential and life-saving health services.

• UNICEF continued to coordinate the cash plus response to the drought through the Cash Working Group. In February, UNICEF covered about 45,000 people (approximately 24,000 children) with Humanitarian Cash Transfers.

• In response to the challenges faced by populations, service providers and humanitarian actors in identifying, reporting and seeking/providing quality assistance to victims of GBV or SEA, and in response to exacerbate risk situations detected, UNICEF is carrying out a series of dedicated trainings on GBViE and PSEA, including a training of trainers that will enable an acceleration in preventive and risk mitigation measures.

• Cyclone seasons started at the end of January with Ana in February with Batsirai, Dumako and Emnati affecting the capital city, the north East and the East Cost until the south Assessments indicate that 187,000 people were affected, including 43,000 displaced and 131 killed