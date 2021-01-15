Madagascar Country Office: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 - Reporting Period: 01 January to December 2020

Highlights

Inter Phase Classification for Acute Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition showed that 1.06 million people are currently in acute food insecurity which will increase up to 1.35 million between January and April. As a result, an estimated 135,476 children aged 6 to 59 months will be suffering from acute malnutrition (27,137 severe and 108,339 moderate cases).

This abnormal situation is reflected in the 20,551 children with severe acute malnutrition admitted in health facilities for treatment which is equivalent to 128% of annual target between January and November 2020.

UNICEF Madagascar focuses on disaster risk reduction to build resilience in addition to responding to the most immediate needs via a multisectoral approach.

As of September 2020, the number of new COVID19 cases having reduces very substantially, this gave an opportunity to concentrate at boosting the PHC (Primary Health Care) and vaccination services. As such, the Health, Nutrition and C4D sections started strengthening PHC in 49 districts with an integrated and comprehensive package of services that shall reach some 1,9 million children over the period September to March 2021

During the flood, the drought and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, UNICEF provided effective WASH responses to 2,069,204 people by ensuring they have access hygiene promotion and supplies (specially soap and handwashing, campaign and disinfection to support public places and transport etc.), drinking water (924,202 people from the total above), basic sanitation facilities (7,148 people from the total above). When compared to the entire cluster response, the UNICEF own contribution is estimated at around 70% including 50% to the total available funds mobilized for the sector. The Effectiveness of responses provided by the WASH cluster during COVID-19 crisis helped to raise the WASH sector profile

In education, UNICEF’s response has focused on disaster risk reduction (DRR) and, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, developing a strategic response that fosters continuation of learning, return to school, sanitary measures and an opportunity to catch-up on learning. Catch-up opportunities, distance learning and distribution of selflearning materials were implemented nation-wide.