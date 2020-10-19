Madagascar Country Office: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 - Reporting Period: 01 January to 30 September 2020

Highlights

• The country has faced several types of epidemics: COVID-19 in 22 regions, malaria in the southern regions, dengue in the central west as well as in Q3 the return of a severe drought in the south.

• UNICEF Madagascar focuses on disaster risk reduction to build resilience in addition to responding to the most immediate needs via a multisectoral approach.

• Between January and August, a total of 13,624 children with severe acute malnutrition have been treated, representing 85% of the annual 2020 target. Early onset of the lean season in southern Madagascar highlights the vulnerability of many districts which are already facing critical nutrition situations including "hotspot" municipalities facing nutrition emergencies. Complete results from the nutrition surveillance system will be available in the third week of October.

• During the COVID-19 emergency response, 1.6 million people were reached with critical WASH supplies. Over 4 million people were reached with COVID-19 risk communication and community engagement (RCCE).

• In education, UNICEF’s response has focused on disaster risk reduction (DRR) and, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, developing a strategic response that fosters continuation of learning, return to school, sanitary measures and an opportunity to catch-up on learning. Catch-up opportunities, distance learning and distribution of self-learning materials were implemented nation-wide.

• The Cash Working Group (CWG) has been activated to coordinate the response to the early onset of the lean season in the south and to COVID-19. The CWG is planning the response. More details and an action plan will be developed in the coming weeks of October. World Food Program (WFP) and the World Bank (WB) are the major contributors to emergency social assistance as UNICEF’s Social Protection appeal remains unfunded. For the COVID-19 response, the Cash Working Group, co-led by UNICEF, has created a new emergency social assistance programme in urban and peri-urban areas to provide much needed cash to reach over 345,000 families

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Floods

Between January 19, 2020 and January 23, 2020, heavy rains in the northwestern part of Madagascar, more than twice the normal precipitation. Seven out of the 22 regions throughout Madagascar were affected and 13 districts were severely affected. In addition to more than 126,000 people affected, infrastructure was severely damaged or destroyed.

After intense work, by the first week of March, the roads cut in the Alaotra Mangoro (Ambatondrazaka, Amparafaravola), Atsinanana (Toamasina) and Boeny (Mahajanga 1 and 2) axes were passable again and supply trucks could move freely. Under the coordination of the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), humanitarian actors, including UNICEF, agreed to base the intervention strategy on two pillars:

• Use existing capacities and assess needs

• Organize a more in-depth multisectoral evaluation after the water recedes

Drought

The lean season in the Southern drought-prone districts is typically from December to March, although first signs often appear as early as October. The IPC1 Acute Malnutrition completed in May 2020 estimated that, between February and December 2020, at least 119,674 children from 6 to 59 months old will suffer from acute malnutrition in nine districts of Southern Madagascar, including 19,554 from the severe form with at least one district classified in Phase 4 (Critical), four districts in Phase 3 (Serious) and one in Phase 2 (Alert).