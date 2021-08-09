Madagascar Country Office: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - Reporting Period: 01 January to 31 July 2021

Highlights

• The south of Madagascar is facing a major nutrition and food security emergency which will continue to worsen if response interventions are not scaled up.

• More than 500,000 under-five years old children are at risk of acute malnutrition between May 2021 and April 2022 as projected by IPC Acute Malnutrition results (June 2021). There is risk of famine in at least one district if the on-going support is not scaled-up.

• Over 40,000 children with SAM have been treated between January and June 2021, more than three times the number admitted for the same period in 2020.

• Since the start of the year, UNICEF has promoted a multi-pronged approach, building on interventions that link nutrition to WASH, shock responsive social protection, education, health and protection interventions.

• From January to June 2021, UNICEF’s water and sanitation interventions have reached 161,000 people most-affected by the drought in Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana.

• From January to June 2021, more than 125,107 pregnant women and children under 5 years old were provided with access to essential and life-saving health care services.

• UNICEF covers about 7,000 families (35,000 people; 21,000 children), thanks to FCDO’s financial support, in the commune of Ifotaka.