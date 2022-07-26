Madagascar Country Office: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 13 - Reporting Period: January-June 2022

Highlights

• Nutrition situation has improved in this first semester of 2022 compared to the same period last year. However, the situation is still below normal with a high number of children admitted to the Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) program compared to the 5 years admission average. In the first semester, UNICEF reached 20,488 children with severe acute malnutrition (10,422 boys and 10,066 girls).

• From January to June 2022, UNICEF’s WASH intervention has reached over 624,800 people (137,500 women with 150,000 girls and 174,900 men with 162,400 boys) who were most affected by the drought and cyclone in the regions of Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana, Fitovinany, Atsimo Atsinanana • UNICEF education’s emergency response interventions reached about 40,000 most affected children (including 19,600 girls) in 505 schools in the cyclone-stricken regions in the South-East and more than 115,000 children (including approx. 60,000 girls) in 520 schools in the drought-affected districts in the South.

• UNICEF's emergency health response has provided 56,289 people (52,850 children under five and 3,439 pregnant women) with essential and vital health care, covering 31% of children under five. Through the national measles vaccination campaign, 443,087 children aged 6-59 months living in drought-affected areas were vaccinated against measles.

• This period is marked by the ending of the humanitarian social protection program which transitioned to the Universal Child Allowance program in May. UNICEF supported 37,500 people (22,500 children) with Humanitarian Cash Transfers and 11,000 children (6,000 households) with Universal Child Benefit.

• The Corporate Emergency L2 Scale-up Procedure for Southern Madagascar was deactivated on 16 July 2022 given the scaled-up capacity of UNICEF and the improved humanitarian situation in Southern Madagascar. However residual humanitarian needs remain hence UNICEF continues to focus on measures and systems to maintain its ability to deliver humanitarian assistance in remaining hotspots, put in place preparedness measures and sustainably transition into regular programmes.