Madagascar Country Office: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 - Reporting Period: 01 January to 31 April 2021

Highlights

• Madagascar is facing a major nutrition and food security emergency which will continue to worsen if response interventions are not scaled-up. More than 16% of children aged 6 to 59 months suffer from acute malnutrition including 2.6% with severe acute malnutrition (ranging from 17% to 27% and from 2.7% to 5.3% respectively in the 6 most affected districts) which is over the emergency levels.

• A key driver of the nutrition situation is the high food insecurity which is affecting more than 1.14 million people (43% of the population in affected areas) in IPC 3 (Crisis), IPC 4 (Emergency) including 5% of the population in IPC 5 (Catastrophe).

• From January to April, more than 51,000 pregnant women and children under 5 years old were provided with access to essential and life-saving health care services.

• As a lead for the Cash Working Group (CWG), UNICEF continues to coordinate the cash response to the drought. The members of the CWG are targeting 199,000 families with cash assistance to respond to food insecurity, this corresponds to 1 million people in need between December 2020 and May 2021. The financial contribution of UNICEF covers 3,580 families • UNICEF Madagascar focuses on disaster risk reduction and nexus to build resilience in addition to responding to the most immediate needs via a multisectoral approach.

• From January to April 2021, UNICEF’s water and sanitation interventions have reached 121,000 people most affect by the drought and the COVID response reaches 255,000 others in the three regions of Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana.

• A recent rapid assessment conducted in 12 communes affected by the nutritional emergency in the affected regions unveiled a prevalent perception (more than 70% of respondents) of increased exposure of children to child labor, sexual exploitation and child marriage. 72% of the women and girls interviewed feel unsafe in their daily lives..