Madagascar Country Office: Covid-19 response (September 10th, 2020)

78% decrease in the 7-day moving average of number of COVID-19 cases between 23 July and 10 September 2020. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now stand at 15,624 with 1.33% of fatality rate in 22 affected regions. 2,095 patients benefitted from specialized care using 2,574 cylinders of oxygen between 14 Aug. and 10 Sept.

1,000,000 people were reached by UNICEF with critical WASH supplies (including hygiene items) and services out of a total of 2.5 million reached by the WASH Cluster partners and over 3.3 million people were reached with COVID-19 RCCE (out of 14 million reached by WASH Cluster Partners) since March 2020. 240,200 families have received a cash transfer of 100,000 Ariary (26 USD) to meet their basic needs under the first wave of cash distribution. UNICEF is coordinating the second wave of emergency social assistance in the most affected urban and peri-urban areas.

69,510 (70%) of classrooms were disinfected with support from UNICEF in the context of back to school efforts and continuation of education services, including those that will be used for the CEPE, BEPC and BAC examinations.

Examinations have been announced and UNICEF will be observant of the process, its impact on hygiene measures and its potential repercussions on education continuity.

