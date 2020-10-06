Madagascar Country Office: Covid-19 response (30 September 2020)

Highlights

86% decrease in the 7-day moving average of number of COVID-19 deaths between 30 July and 30 September 2020. The cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths now stand at 231 in 22 affected regions with an average 11% positivity rate of tests realized.

1,344 patients benefitted from specialized care using 2,899 cylinders of oxygen between 10 and 30 September.

1.1 million people were reached by UNICEF with critical WASH supplies (including hygiene items) and services out of a total of 1,7 million reached by the WASH Cluster partners and over 3.5 million people were reached with COVID-19 RCCE (out of 19.2 million reached by WASH Cluster Partners) since March 2020.

295,805 families have received a cash transfer of 100,000 Ariary (26 USD) to meet their basic needs under the first wave of cash distribution. UNICEF is coordinating the second wave of emergency social assistance in the most affected urban and peri-urban areas.

962,201 children, parents and primary caregivers were provided with community based mental health and psychosocial support.

The Elementary Primary Education Certificate exam 2020 took place in early September. Preliminary results indicate there was an increase of 4 per cent in absenteeism of pupils registered for the test and a drop of 2 per cent in the rate of pupils passing the test, when compared to 2019. However, in absolute terms the number of pupils who took the test was larger than in 2019.

Situation in Numbers

• 16,454 cases across 22 regions

• 231 deaths