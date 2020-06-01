Madagascar Country Office: Covid-19 response (14 May to 31 May 2020)

Situation in Numbers

• 790 cases across 13 regions

• 6 deaths

• 168 recovered

Highlights

• As of May 31, 2020, there were 790 reported cases with 6 deaths and 168 people having recovered. From May 17 to May 31, the growth curve in the number people testing positive rose exponentially from 304 to 790. Cases have been reported in 13 regions.

• UNICEF has provided last week of May more than 7,200 tests to the country, dramatically increasing testing capacity especially at decentralized level.

• The state of health emergency that was first declared on March 20 and remains in effect until May 31st, with partial confinement measures in place.

• UNICEF is playing a key role in supporting the government and other partners in the integrated response, which includes surveillance, case management, and campaigns for children, supported by community engagement, social mobilization, risk communication and logistics. In addition, UNICEF ensures coordination for the communication, WASH, education, shock responsive social protection and nutrition components of the global response.

• UNICEF also pursues advocacy, support and service delivery to ensure that the children of Madagascar, the poorest country in East Africa, are not further impacted by common diseases, such as malaria, or by the disruption of essential services. Madagascar is one of the few countries in the Region that reopened schools for some grade, with UNICEF support for alternative education.

• Use of regular resources, reallocation of existing programmes (Korea, Gavi,

ECHO) and mobilization of new donors (Denmark, National committees) have supported UNICEF’s response