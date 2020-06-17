Madagascar Country Office: Covid-19 response (12 June 2020)

Highlights

As of 12 June 2020, there were 12301 reported cases with 10 deaths and 344 people having recovered. From May 17 to June 12, the growth curve in the number people testing positive rose exponentially from 304 to 1230.

Cases have been reported in 14 regions.

The UN Crisis Committee recognizes that there is an urgent need for an interagency strategy for Tamatave, the epicenter of the epidemics. UNICEF is in the process of preparing for implementation.

The state of health emergency was first declared on March 20 by the government and remains in effect until June 15, with partial confinement measures in place.

UNICEF is playing a key role in supporting the government and other partners in the integrated response, which includes surveillance, case management, and campaigns for children, supported by community engagement, social mobilization, risk communication and logistical support. In addition, UNICEF ensures coordination for the communication,

WASH, education, shock responsive social protection, and nutrition components of the global response.

9,250 GeneXpert COVID-19 tests have been provided by UNICEF, expanding testing from one to 12 regions and tripling the country’s testing capacity.

UNICEF also pursues advocacy, support and service delivery to ensure that the children of Madagascar, the poorest country in East Africa, are not further impacted by common diseases, such as malaria, or by the disruption of essential services. Madagascar is one of the few countries in the region that reopened schools for some grades, with UNICEF support for alternative education.

Use of regular resources, reallocation of existing programmes (Korea, Gavi, ECHO) and mobilization of new donors (Denmark, National committees) have supported UNICEF’s response.

UNICEF Madagascar has estimated its initial needs at USD 7 million for four months to support the government in its response to the pandemic.

This response focuses on health (procurement of essential supplies, including protective equipment and essential drugs, and support to the primary health care system); risk communication and community engagement; access to water, basic sanitation and hygiene; and secondary impacts across sectors such as education (remote learning and preparations for a future school reopening); nutrition (prevention and treatment of acute malnutrition); social policy and social protection (unconditional cash transfers); and child protection (case management, psychosocial support and interim care/family tracing and reunifications).

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

COVID-19 first officially appeared in Madagascar on March 19, 2020. The president of Madagascar declared a state of emergency on March 20, 2020.

Madagascar has put in place measures against COVID-19, but the country lacks the capacity to respond to a widespread outbreak without additional international support.