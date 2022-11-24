Madagascar – Baseline Mobility Assessment, Grand Sud (September 2022)

CONTEXT

The Grand Sud of Madagascar has been affected by consecutive droughts during the rainy seasons from 2019 to 2021. In 2021, 36% of the Grand Sud was classified as severe drought and 1% as extreme drought. Nearly 1.47 million people were severely food insecure (IPC 3+) and four districts – Amboasary Atsimo, Ambovombe Androy, Tsihombe and Ampanihy West – were in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency). A joint United Nations response programme was implemented and financed by the United Nations Emergency Fund. Their objective is to strengthen humanitarian coordination and respond to the needs (i.e. protection, nutrition, food security, water, sanitation and hygiene and shelter) through the collection, analysis and sharing of information on the number of displaced persons, their profiles and vulnerabilities in the four districts, Ambovombe, Tsihombe, Amboasary annd Ampanihy.

The International Organization for Migration's (IOM) deployment of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a component of this programme. The objective of DTM is to capture and analyse, on a regular basis and at different levels, data on displaced populations and to disseminate this data to authorities and the humanitarian community. The deployment of DTM tools is carried out in partnership with the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC).

The results presented below are the result of evaluations conducted in September 2022 in 20 municipalities: Ambovombe (Ambanisarika, Maroalomainty, Maroalipoty, Marovato Befeno, Sihanamaro), Tsihombe (Anjapaly, Ankilivalo, Betanty, Imongy, Tsihombe, Amboasary Atsimo (Amboasary Atsimo, Behara, Ebelo, Ifotaka, Sampoana), Ampanihy Andrefana (Amboropotsy, Ampanihy Andrefana, Androka, Ankiliabo, Beahitse)