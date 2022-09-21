Madagascar: Anticipatory Action to avert a Malagasy migratory locust upsurge

Abstract:

Madagascar is highly prone to natural hazards, and in the Grand Sud region, three years of consecutive severe drought have wiped out harvests and hampered people’s access to food. This has led to high levels of acute food insecurity and malnutrition. In late 2021, an outbreak of Malagasy migratory locust was expected to affect the upcoming agricultural season (November 2021–March 2022) if left uncontrolled.

Early action was needed to mitigate the effect of the outbreak on pasture and crops in districts with a dire food security situation. The German Federal Foreign Office’s contribution to the Anticipatory Action window of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' (FAO's) Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA-AA) averted a locust upsurge by providing direct support to surveillance and control operations and strengthening government capacity for locust control. Acting early ensured farmers are protected from the impact of locusts on the main agricultural season in the Grand Sud region.

Last updated date 31/08/2022