Madagascar, Africa: Tropical Storms and Cyclones - Operation update #1, Emergency Appeal N°: MDRMG018

This Emergency Appeal seeks CHF 4,000,000 and to date stands at 47 per cent funded. Further funding contributions are needed to enable the Malagasy Red Cross Society (MRCS), with the support of the IFRC and other Movement partners, to continue with the preparedness efforts of and provide humanitarian assistance and protection to the 50,000 people affected by the effects of Tropical Storms and Cyclones that have affected Madagascar.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

Following alerts by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in the last week of January 2022, the devastating Tropical Cyclone (TC) Batsirai made landfall on the eastern coast of Madagascar on 5 February 2022, with wind speeds reportedly hitting an average of 165km/h but peaking at 230km/h (Category 4). This Tropical Cyclone (TC), which is the most powerful in recorded history to impact Madagascar, directly affected four (4) regions namely AtsimoAtsinanana, Atsinanana, Fitovinany and Vatovavy and, with the districts of Nosy-Varika, Mananjary (Vatovavy Region), Manakara Atsimo and Ikongo (Fitovinany Region) being the most severely affected. Refer to map below.

According to data from the National Office for Risks and Disaster Management (BNGRC in French acronym) and the Disaster Stakeholders Brainstorming Committee (Comité de Réflexion des Intervenants en Catastrophe - CRIC) 143,718 people (30,123 households) have been affected, with 21,922 people displaced (4,921 households) mainly hosted accommodation sites set up by the Government by the impacts of TC Batsirai.

TC Batsirai came only two weeks after communities in the Grand Tana area (Analamanga Region) were being affected by torrential rains and widespread flooding starting from mid-January 2022. This was worsened by Tropiucal Depression Ana made landfall in between Toamasina and Ile Sainte Marie (Atsinanana Region) in the north-east coast of Madagascar on 22 January 2022.

TC Batsirai was then followed by Tropical Storm Dumako (15 February 2020), and TC Emnati (23 February 2022), which compounded the distuation even further.

BNGRC has reported widespread devastation to livelihoods, flooded public facilities such as schools, health facilities and houses. A total of 218,4000 people (43,600 households) have been affected, with 46,300 houses damaged or destroyed by the combined impacts of TC Batsirai and the other weather systems that have affected Madagascar.