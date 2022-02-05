Madagascar, Africa: Tropical Storm and Cyclone 2022 - Preliminary Emergency Appeal No. MDRMG018

Glide №: ST-2022-000138-MDG

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Communities in Madagascar have been severely affected by torrential rains and widespread flooding, and there is serious concern that incoming Cyclone Batsirai will bring further devastation to already vulnerable people.

From 17 January 2022, torrential rains caused flooding in the Analamanga region, affecting eight districts of the Grand Tana and 38 fokontany (communities, the lower administrative level). At the same time, the eastern region of the country was struck by a tropical depression with Tropical Storm Ana making landfall on 23 January 2022 in Atsinanana region. The Malagasy National Disaster Management Office (BNGRC3 has reported more than 55 deaths and widespread devastation to livelihoods, with submerged schools, health facilities and houses. A total of 131,555 people (26,731 households) have been affected in 12 regions, and 15,152 people (3,729 households) are displaced, of which 14,938 are hosted in 68 accommodation sites set up by the Government in Analamanga region. An estimated 11,774 houses are flooded while 58 are destroyed.

On 31 January, the Hydrometeorological Research Service of the Research and Development Directorate of Madagascar warned that cyclonic activity on the east coast of the island is high, posing a threat to Madagascar. On 2 February, Météo Madagascar issued an alert against Intense Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, which is increasing in strength, and expected to make landfall between Vatomandry, and Mananjary, and is likely to cross the country from east to west. GDACs indicates possible wind speeds of more than 230km/ph. making it a Category 3 or 4 Tropical Cyclone.

According GDACS, about 4.4 million people are at risk in overall areas of concern (Category 1 and above). This is in addition to those already affected by flooding from the heavy rains and Tropical Storm Ana. Overall, there are 15 districts that are regarded to be most at risk, many of which have already been impacted by the effects of Tropical Storm Ana.

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai and other weather systems come as Madagascar is already tackling a parallel and protracted food insecurity crisis, as well as the exacerbating effects the COVID-19 pandemic and its prolonged lockdowns which affected livelihoods. Based on preliminary projections, priority needs include food assistance, emergency shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene services and hygiene kits, health and nutrition supplies and services, protection services and dignity kits.