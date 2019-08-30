Madagascar: Acute Food Insecurity June - July 2019 and Projection for August - December 2019

How severe, how many, and when: Up to July 2019, SEVEN of the THIRTEEN analyzed districts are classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). 730,522 people, including 134,595 in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), are estimated to be facing severe acute food insecurity – 21% of the 13 districts analyzed. 188,550 children are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition, with 35,393 severe cases located in the 12 districts analyzed based on the combined prevalence of the 3 forms of acute malnutrition from SMART surveys.

Where and who: The Districts of Ambovombe, Beloha, Tsihombe, Amboasary, Ampanihy, and Betioky are facing both acute food insecurity - Phase 3 (Crisis) and acute malnutrition - Phase 3 (Serious). Bekily is classified in IPC Phase 4 (Critical - IPC Acute Malnutrition), the District of Toliara II is in IPC Phase 3 (Serious - IPC Acute Malnutrition), and the 5 communes of Taolagnaro are classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis - IPC Acute Food Insecurity). Compared to the results of the last IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis in October 2018, the food security situation in Beloha and Ampanihy districts has significantly improved. The improvement can be attributed in part to humanitarian intervention packages carried out in these two districts: Beloha moved from Phase 4 to Phase 3 with the proportion of households in Phase 3 and 4 falling from 67% in 2018 to 25% in June 2019. The District of Ampanihy was projected to be in Phase 4, but its current phasing is maintained in Phase 3.

Why: Major contributing factors to the food insecurity are the poor harvest due to insect damage and irregular rainfall, and the low household income and purchasing power. Major contributing factors to the deterioration of the nutritional situation include inadequate food intake, low dietary diversity of children, high prevalence of diseases (diarrhea, Acute Respiratory Infections, malaria and measles), with more than 30% related to poor access to health services, and low access to safe drinking water.