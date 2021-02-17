Madagascar: ACT Alliance Alert Famine, 17 February 2021

SITUATION

The southern part of Madagascar has been affected by three years of consecutive droughts caused by poor harvests due to lack of rain and the effects of thunderstorms which destroy farm crops. The effects of the drought are exacerbated by the effects of COVID-19 which has caused a lack of jobs and a closure of markets. Many households are surviving on exceptionally low incomes due to loss of livelihoods and many are migrating in search of food and work consequently, school dropouts are common.

As a result, at least 1.27 million people in currently in need of humanitarian assistance, according to Appel Éclair Madagascar-Grand-Sud Janvier-Mai 2021.

According to an analysis conducted by WFP, the current drought is the most severe Madagascar has experienced in the last 10 years. Many Districts in the great South and great South-East of Madagascar especially Amboasary Atsimo are in Integrated Phase Classification 4 (IPC).