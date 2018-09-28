Logistics Cluster workshop 1-3 August 2018 | Antananarivo, Madagascar

Introduction

The Madagascar National logistics workshop took place 1-3 August 2018 in Antananarivo, and was convened by the Global Logistics Cluster, together with the World Food Programme (WFP) and Madagascar’s National Disaster Management Office, the Bureau National de Gestion des Risques et Catastrophes (BNGRC).

The workshop’s focus was to address supply chain challenges specific to the Madagascar context, and support the augmentation of national humanitarian logistics coordination capacities. The three-day event brought together a range of different actors including the humanitarian community, government, private sector, and regional participants from Mozambique, the Comoros and Réunion.

Together, participants worked on the development of a national logistics action plan which will guide Madagascar’s logistics preparedness activities, led by BNGRC and WFP.

The workshop built upon ongoing efforts undertaken by the BNGRC, WFP and the Logistics Cluster to strengthen national logistics capacities. While Madagascar has already successfully established strong emergency response capacities through the BNGRC and relevant ministries, a more solid cooperation between the different actors is needed in order to assure a more efficient emergency response.

Context

Madagascar was selected by the Global Logistics Cluster as one of the Preparedness Project’s six priority countries, which aims to support national capacity building and encourage coordination and collaboration amongst the humanitarian community. The initiative is centred upon supply chain mapping, identifying gaps, data analysis and risk mitigation, and forming a common approach to logistics preparedness.

Since May 2018, the Logistics Cluster has worked closely with the BNGRC in Madagascar to strengthen information management capabilities through operationalising the Logistics Cluster Preparedness Platform and establishing a coordinated approach towards logistics preparedness activities.

Objectives

The workshop’s primary objective was to identify Madagascar’s potential and existing operational gaps and bottlenecks that could hinder humanitarian response. This was largely achieved through the implementation of a simulation exercise. Throughout the exercise, facilitators worked closely with participants who play a key role during emergency response (such as airport authorities, port authorities and the private sector) focussing on how responders could improve response coordination mechanisms to overcome and mitigate the identified risks.

Participants also discussed the measures that need to be put in place prior to an emergency (e.g. MoUs, specific needs, etc.) to increase available logistics capacity.