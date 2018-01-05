Left with "chocolate water", Madagascar's parched south grows hungrier

Climate change is helping drive a "silent crisis" as drought lingers, aid officials say

By Sally Hayden

ANKILIBEVAHAVOLA, Madagascar, Jan 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Every morning, residents of this village in southern Madagascar's Amboasary Sud district set off on an eight-hour round-trip journey to collect water from the nearest river.

Along the thirsty way, some give up and instead use plastic jerry cans to scoop up whatever they can find in potholes along the road – muddy liquid that aid workers jokingly call "chocolate water".

This region of Madagascar has been chronically poor for decades, but a series of droughts, which government officials say are driven by climate change, have left close to a million people struggling to cope in this southern African island nation.

Drought is increasing the risk of malnutrition and could cause deaths in children younger than five, half of whom already suffer from stunting, Norohasina Rakotoarison, a spokeswoman for Madagascar's Ministry of the Environment, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In the south of the island, where many people farm for a living, the rainy season is getting shorter and shorter, they say. Rains that once stretched from October to March now fall only between December and February.

A recent El Nino event – a warming of sea surface temperatures in the Pacific that often causes drought in southern Africa – aggravated already dry conditions, driving hunger not only in Madagascar but across southern Africa.

That El Nino has now ended, but many families have not recovered, and harsh weather continues, they say.

"The air is more violent. The wind is very strong," Soja Voalahtsesylvain, the chief of AnkilibeVahavola, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Around the area, "there's no production because the land is very dry".

"It's our everyday life now," he said. "We wait for the rain because our main issue is lack of water. We don't know when it will come.