IOM Western Indian Ocean Newsletter (October - December 2019)

IOM PURSUES ITS EFFORTS IN SUPPORT OF COMMUNITY STABILIZATION IN THE SOUTH OF MADAGASCAR

VOTs Assistance in SAVA Region

With support of the IOM Emergency Funds (EF), IOM conducted two missions to the SAVA region, assisting on site 19 victims of transnational trafficking (VoTs) that received medical and psychological assistance; underwent a 10-days sustainable business plan development training; and received in-kind grants to implement income generating activities.

National Urban Forum

Under its project on Mainstreaming Migration into Development Policies, IOM sponsored and attended the first National Urban Forum organized by the Ministry of Territorial Planning from 7 to 9 of October in Antananarivo, as a panellist to the Forum, and presenting IOM’s work in the exhibition booths.

Malagasy Diaspora Engagement

In December, stakeholders from the LOHARANO’s pilot youth diaspora volunteering program’s steering committee organised a consultation workshop gathering LOHARANO’s partners to draw lessons learned from the pilot program in preparation of a possible phase II of the program in 2020.

Trust between Defence and Security Forces and Local Population in Southern Madagascar Improves

In the framework of the RAES project (Strengthening State’s Authority in South Madagascar) financed by the UN Peacebuilding Fund (PBF), IOM worked hand-in-hand with UNDP in 5 communes of the Anosy and Ihorombe regions to secure areas deeply affected by rural banditry. At the close of 2 years of implementation, 5 advanced gendarmerie posts have been built and handed over to the Gendarmerie. IOM also worked International NGO Search For Common Ground (SFCG) to improve the trust between the local population and the Gendarmerie. In areas where the presence of the Gendarmerie was not constant, and where bandits are also sometimes part of the local population, fostering a relationship of trust between Defence and Security Forces and the local population is difficult. To facilitate this process, SFCG led the organization of sports tournaments, peace rituals, dance competitions, and the construction of 5 cultural centres, equipped with board games, books and music for the youth.